Blink, SemaConnect Sign Interoperability Agreement

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and SemaConnect, a provider of EV solutions to the North American commercial market, have singed an interoperability agreement.

The two-year renewable deal will commence in 2021.

“This is an important milestone for Blink. We have long advocated for the adoption of equipment and network interoperability to create a nationwide infrastructure of chargers that are more convenient and reliable for customers,” says Brendan Jones, COO of Blink.

“We believe this partnership will be beneficial to our members and customers and we look forward to building on this collaboration to further expand our EV charging footprint,” he adds.

Blink and SemaConnect customers will be able to seamlessly roam between charging networks without the need for additional cards or accounts. The agreement will serve to increase range-confidence for Blink and SemaConnect members by expanding available charging infrastructure utilizing the interoperability agreement, to more than 15,000 units, located at apartment buildings, workplaces, hospitals, universities, municipalities and retailers. The interoperability between the two EV charging providers will create a seamless charging experience for the companies’ members.

Photo: BlinkCharing’s Blog