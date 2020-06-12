Blink Charging Enters Joint Venture Agreement with Envoy Technologies

Blink Charging Co., an owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, has entered a joint venture agreement with Envoy Technologies Inc., a provider of shared on-demand, community-based EVs.

The multi-year agreement is designed to bring EVs and EV charging to urban residents across the U.S. through the deployment of Blink charging stations across Envoy property locations.

Envoy partners with some of the largest commercial real estate companies in the country to provide electric car-sharing as a property amenity for apartments, hotels and workplaces: Mobility as an Amenity. The turnkey solution includes EV charging infrastructure and Blink will be among the preferred EV charging station providers for the Envoy car-sharing program as well as additional charging stations at client properties, available to the public, for use by all EV drivers. Envoy’s community-based EV mobility platform grew 350% over the past two years.

“We’re excited to work with Blink on the deployment of their fast Level 2 charging stations as part of our electric car-sharing service. The vision of our two companies is aligned: to advance the adoption of EVs,” says Aric Ohana, CEO of Envoy.

“To continue to drive the growth and success across our expanding locations, we have to ensure that our clients have easy and efficient access to high-quality, reliable charging equipment. Blink has an established reputation as an innovator in the EV market, and we are thrilled to add them as a preferred partner,” adds Ohana.

The first deployments of 46 Blink IQ 200 charging stations were completed earlier in the year. The IQ 200 charging stations are currently the fastest Level 2 chargers available, delivering up to 65 miles of charge in an hour. No assurances can be given as to the number of chargers that will be deployed over the next 12 months or succeeding years, or the price of chargers sold to users or the resulting sales revenue to the company, pursuant to the Envoy agreement.

Interested property owners or managers can contact Envoy about providing this car-sharing amenity for their tenants, while simultaneously taking advantage of government and utilities incentives to upgrade its infrastructure to support additional charging stations.

Photo: Envoy Technologies’ landing page