Blink Charging Chooses Dobrikova to Lead Fleet Solutions

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has appointed Amy Dobrikova as vice president of fleet solutions. The appointment of Dobrikova signals the company’s focus on expanding its product line and services to better serve public and private fleets.

With over a decade in the transportation and automotive industry, Dobrikova will help Blink develop and execute a go-to-market plan to drive U.S. fleet sales with municipalities, corporations, institutions and other operators with multi-vehicle fleets transitioning to electric powertrains.

“Electrifying fleets is a critical component of any EV deployment strategy, and we are thrilled to have Amy join us as VP of fleet solutions to grow and deliver the necessary charging infrastructure to a broad range of customers,” says Brendan Jones, president of Blink Charging. “Expansion of our fleet products further positions Blink as a leader in the industry, as well as the global push for electrified transportation. We are confident that Amy will be a key partner in growing Blink’s footprint in the fleet industry.”

“I am extremely excited to join Blink and play a role in the expansion of its fleet solutions,” comments Dobrikova. “At this pivotal moment of growth for the EV industry, Blink is poised to play a leading role in the expansion of EV charging and the transition to sustainable transportation. I look forward to leveraging my professional experience to bring Blink’s advanced charging technology to public and private fleets alike.”

Prior to joining Blink, Dobrikova most recently served as vice president of channel sales at Cardone Industries, an aftermarket auto parts manufacturer. At Cardone, she was responsible for launching Cardone’s fleet direct sales program. Dobrikova is a past chairman of NTEA’s Green Truck Association and has held positions as president of Intelligent Fleet Solutions and VP of sales for PureForge as well as positions with Parker Hannifin, Cummins Crosspoint Kinetics, Echo Automotive and more.