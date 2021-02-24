Blink Awarded Statewide Charging Grant Across Vermont

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, says it is collaborating with Vermont to deploy 11 new DC fast chargers across the state in the next two years.

“We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in New England and helping provide a robust network of DC fast- charging stations across Vermont,” says Michael D. Farkas, founder and CEO of Blink Charging. “Once these stations are deployed, nearly every Vermont citizen will be within 30 miles of an EV fast-charging station. The stations will be strategically placed across the state, creating a network that spans essentially from the state’s southern border with Massachusetts to its northern border with Canada. Vermont has already seen a huge increase in EV registrations, so the time is right for Blink to help expand the state’s EV charging infrastructure.”

For the Vermont EV charging station deployments, the company will work in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Agency of Natural Resources, the Agency of Transportation (AOT), the Public Service Department and the Department of Health. Blink will deploy IQ 200 Level 2 charging stations in the following Vermont locations: Enosburgh, Fair Haven, Johnson, Ludlow, Newport, Randolph, Rutland, South Hero, Springfield, St. Johnsbury and Wilmington.

The deployments of the 11 DC fast-charging stations throughout Vermont expands Blink Charging’s presence across New England and the Northeast. The company’s collaboration with Vermont builds on numerous other similar successful strategic partnerships the company has with cities and municipalities across the country. The company this month announced that it was named the official EV infrastructure provider for San Antonio’s EVSA Program.

Photo: Michael D. Farkas