Black & Veatch’s Stith Named to the Board of Forth

Black & Veatch, an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, says Paul Stith, director of strategy and innovation for Black & Veatch’s Transformative Technologies business, has been named to the board of Forth, a U.S. organization advancing clean transportation.

New advances in electrification continue to drive a global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and urban mobility. Based in Portland, Ore., Forth works to advance electric, smart and shared transportation, and over the past decade, it has grown from a regional organization to an international player in electrification.

As a recognized EV authority, Stith, along with Maurice Henderson, director of government partnerships at Bird, joins a line-up of mobility directors, including Sue Gander, managing director of policy at Electrification Coalition; Charlie Allcock, former business development director at Portland General Electric, Oregon’s largest utility; and Wayne Killen, director of charging infrastructure planning and business development at Electrify America.

“I’m excited to join the board of Forth, particularly during this time of rapid change in zero-emission transportation being unlocked by technology advancements in batteries, vehicle design, grid integration and clean energy all propelling the market forward. Developing a strong ecosystem is especially important in the public and commercial fleet sectors,” says Stith.

“Forth’s mission aligns with what we are doing at Black & Veatch and reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability, innovation and technology. I look forward to helping build on its successes to date while expanding its collaboration with national organizations, communities and utilities as we work together to promote electrification, equity and community engagement,” he adds.

With more than 30 years of experience in technology and business, and active in electrification for over a decade, Stith leads teams planning and building sustainable transportation and distributed clean energy infrastructure. He works on BV projects that span the globe, from North America to Europe and Asia, as he supports developers, OEMs, utilities, fleets and transportation service providers to electrify and automate ground, aviation and marine fleets.

Photo: Paul Stith