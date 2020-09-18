Black & Veatch’s Stith Joins Board of North American Freight Efficiency Organization

Black & Veatch says Paul Stith, director of the company’s global transportation initiatives, has been named to the board of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to doubling the freight efficiency of North American goods movement.

The transportation industry is one the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, but smart transportation solutions including advances in electrification and zero-emission vehicles – as well as improved logistics and data analysis – are providing more sustainable, cost-effective ways to transport goods and people. However, the success of these vehicles relies heavily on critical infrastructure systems that support new modes of vehicle power and communication. NACFE works to drive the development and successful adoption of cost-effective technologies, services and methodologies that enhance the efficiency of and provide an environmental benefit to the North American freight industry.

Stith, a recognized authority in the electric fleet industry, joins a strong assembly of industry leaders including Rob Reich, executive vice president and chief administrative officer with Schneider; Keshav Sondhi, director of fleet engineering and sustainability for PepsiCo; Kelly Gedert, director of product marketing at Daimler Trucks North America; and Adam Murphy, vice president of marketing for Michelin North America.

“We’re thrilled that Paul is able to join our board,” says Mike Roeth, executive director of NACFE. “The North American transportation industry is evolving faster than we ever imagined, and Paul’s deep experience and expertise in electrification and zero-emission vehicle infrastructure will be critical as we navigate this new landscape.”

With more than 30 years’ experience in technology and business – including 10 years in electrification and zero-emission vehicle infrastructure – Stith leads engagements in planning, designing and constructing sustainable transportation and distributed clean energy infrastructure at scale. His projects extend across North America, Europe and Asia in the support of investors, developers, fleets, OEMs, utilities and transportation service providers as they work to electrify, decarbonize and automate ground, aviation and marine fleets. Earlier this year, Stith joined the board of Forth, a U.S. organization advancing clean transportation.

“I’m excited about the pioneering work that NACFE does as a trusted industry resource as we share the common goal of improving efficiency while eliminating emissions across our public and commercial fleet sectors,” says Stith. “We at Black & Veatch are committed to sustainability, innovation and technology, and NACFE’s mission aligns well with our goals. I look forward to helping NACFE engage stakeholders from across the energy and transportation landscape as we work to promote new solutions and technologies.”

Photo: Paul Stith