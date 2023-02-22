Beyond6 to Construct Natural Gas Refueling Station for Detmar Logistics

Beyond6 says it is building a renewable compressed natural gas facility for Detmar Logistics LLC, a Midland, Texas-based last-mile materials company focused on lower-carbon-intensity transportation.

When complete in the third quarter, the station will deliver renewable natural gas to Detmar’s new CNG-powered fleet of 60 trucks on the east side of Midland, just off I-20. The station will also accommodate public vehicle refueling and bulk fills for virtual pipeline operators.

Beyond6 says fueling with RNG allows Detmar to reduce its scope 3 emissions by nearly 60%.

“We must be accountable to our clients and the environment. Partnering with Beyond6 allows us to do both,” says Matt Detmar, Detmar Logistics’ president and CEO.

New York-based Beyond6 designs, builds, owns, operates, and maintains a network of alternative fueling stations across the country. Chevron U.S.A. Inc. acquired the company and its nationwide network of compressed natural gas stations from Mercuria Energy Trading and Andrew West in late 2022.