Beam Global Sends EV ARC Charging Products to Federal Research, Development Centers

Beam Global has delivered another 23 EV ARC systems to Federally Funded Research and Development Centers. The latest systems were purchased using the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006, which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

EV ARC products have been deployed at five Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratories, including Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Idaho National Laboratory. Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products are rapidly deployed with no construction, no electrical work and no utility bill to deliver significant long-term savings to government budgets.

“We are delighted to fulfill more deliveries to Federally Funded institutions as the sense of priority and urgency around EV charging infrastructure and energy resiliency moves to the forefront,” says Beam Global’s CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “The U.S. federal government has the largest fleet in the world, and we believe will become the largest operator of electric fleets in the future. Our solar-powered off-grid EV ARC systems are the fastest deployed permanent yet transportable EV charging solution on the market and they deliver a layer of resiliency that you can’t get from the centralized grid. We believe that these orders are indicative of our growing role in the significant infrastructure build out that is ramping now through 2035.”

The federal fleet is comprised of approximately 657,500 vehicles. President Biden’s Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan calls for 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. This is prioritizing and accelerating a Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy, calling for clean and zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs) for federal, state, local and tribal government fleets, including vehicles of the United States Postal Service.

Beam products are procured through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.