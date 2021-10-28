Beam Global Joins CALeVIP Incentive Program for EV Charging Infrastructure Expansion

Beam Global has been added to the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) electric vehicle (EV) charging program. Funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and implemented by the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), CALeVIP provides incentives for EV charger infrastructure and works with local partners to develop and implement projects that meet current and future regional EV needs. The statewide efforts aim to provide a streamlined process to fill the significant gaps in charging availability.

The four Beam product offerings that have been added to the CALeVIP Eligible Equipment List are: EV ARC 2020 with ChargePoint CT 4000 Series (single plug), EV ARC 2020 with ChargePoint CT 4000 Series (dual plug), EV ARC 2020 with Enel x JuiceBox Pro (single plug) and EV ARC 2020 with Enel x JuiceBox Pro (dual plug).

“EV ARC off-grid charging systems are unique and especially suited to the CALeVIP program’s mission to streamline the process of expanding EV charging infrastructure,” says Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “CALeVIP is a flagship program and serves as a model for other states in accelerating the national charging infrastructure buildout. Inclusion of the EV ARC in the CALeVIP program is further validation of our products and technology.”

“We commend the CEC and CSE for accommodating this invented-in-California innovation of off-grid renewable charging, demonstrating forward-thinking as California continues to lead in the electrification of transportation,” Wheatley adds. “These sorts of incentives and contracts we have in place with the federal government and states like California make it easy for our customers to take advantage of our products and get the EV charging they need without the risks, hassles and costs of construction and electrical projects.”

EV ARC systems are rapidly deployed, requiring no electrical work, no construction and no utility bill. Each EV ARC fits in a standard parking space and is equipped with the factory installed EV charging station(s) of the customer’s choice, arriving at their site ready to charge vehicles. Off-grid and solar-powered, each EV ARC system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The system can include an optional Emergency Power Panel for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.

CALeVIP and its regional incentive projects are made possible through a grant by the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program that supports innovations in transportation and fuel technologies. CALeVIP is currently funded for $149 million through Energy Commission funds. Co-funding partner contributions currently total $36,257,515.

The CALeVIP program, implemented by the Center for Sustainable Energy, addresses regional needs for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout California, while supporting state goals to improve air quality, combat climate change and reduce petroleum use.