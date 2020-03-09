BC Transit to Receive More CNG-Powered Buses

BC Transit Corp. has placed an order with New Flyer Industries Canada for 17 compressed natural gas (CNG) Xcelsior 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

This order follows BC Transit’s purchase of 68 CNG buses in August 2019.

CNG-powered engines emit 90% less nitrogen oxide than diesel engines and meet particulate matter levels without the need of a filter. Since 1994, New Flyer has delivered over 13,000 CNG buses across North America.

This purchase continues to support BC Transit’s low-carbon program and commitment to full electrification by 2040, as announced in July 2019. BC Transit will gradually transition all 1,200 of its buses from traditional propulsion to zero-emission vehicles.