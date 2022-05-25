BC Transit, Proterra Sign $20 Million Contract for EV Bus Fleet and Charging

BC Transit in British Columbia, Canada, has approved a $20 million contract with Proterra Inc. to purchase 10 40-foot Proterra ZX5 electric transit buses and one Proterra Energy MW-scale electric vehicle (EV) fleet charger as part of the agency’s transition to a fully electric bus fleet. The contract includes the option for BC Transit to acquire additional electric transit buses and EV chargers from Proterra as the agency seeks to replace 500 buses with EVs over the next decade.

Proterra was selected by BC Transit through a competitive process for the electrification program, which included bids from other transit vehicle manufacturers. BC Transit’s initial 10 Proterra ZX5 electric buses, which will be equipped with 675 kWh of onboard energy, are slated to be delivered in 2023.

“Proterra is incredibly proud to partner with BC Transit to bring our industry-leading electric transit buses and EV technology solutions to help drive British Columbia’s transition to zero-emission transportation,” says Gareth Joyce, Proterra’s CEO. “Through its embrace of innovative technology and historic commitment to electrification, BC Transit is establishing themselves as one of the public transit leaders in this space.”

“The contract award for the first 10 electric buses is an important and significant milestone that sets BC Transit firmly on the path to replace existing diesel buses with electric ones,” comments Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO of BC Transit. “People are looking for ways to reduce emissions in their everyday lives, electric buses further solidify BC Transit as a proven solution.”

“These first buses further demonstrate our organizational commitment to transitioning our fleet with electric systems. BC Transit is proud to continually show leadership and innovation when it comes to demonstrating our goals in sustainability,” states Aaron Lamb, vice president of asset management and chief sustainability officer of BC Transit.