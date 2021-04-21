Battle Motors Looks to Electrify Vocational Trucks with OEM Acquisition

Battle Motors, a company that specializes in the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology, has acquired Crane Carrier Company LLC (CCC), a commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

“We are combining severe-duty diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) technology with EV technology to produce full-electric trucks for the marketplace,” says Michael Patterson, CEO of Battle Motors and Crane Carrier. “There has been minimal movement and very little fundamental innovation in this space. The merging together of a traditional mainstay of the industry with an innovative and highly advanced technology company will generate a radical shift in this important sector of the transportation industry.”

Battle Motors is bringing the Battle-Ready Class 8 severe-duty full-electric truck to the market this summer with 12 municipal customers. Battle Motors says the Battle-Ready Electric delivers the experience as the CNG and diesel-powered LET2, but with lower maintenance costs, reduced noise and zero carbon emissions. The initial trucks will be designed for front, rear and automated side loader applications within the refuse and recycling space, available in standard and crew cab configurations.

Battle Motors, headquartered in Los Angeles, plans for CCC to continue production of its Class 7 and 8 truck chassis from the company’s manufacturing plant in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Patterson looks to expand the Ohio facility, making capital improvements in infrastructure and strategic investments in new equipment and technology to support rapid growth in the EV space.

Photo: Battle-One by Battle Motors