Barbados Transport Board Receives BYD Battery-Electric Buses

Build Your Dreams (BYD), a company that specializes in the manufacture of electric vehicles, has delivered the first electric bus fleet for public transport in the Caribbean, supporting the region’s efforts to tackle climate change.

The Barbados Transport Board (BTB) recently received 33 BYD battery-electric buses. Two more of the 30-foot buses will be delivered by December. The introduction of electric buses into the existing fleet will assist in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of public transport in Barbados.

The BTB partnered with BYD and Megapower Ltd., BYD’s local representative, on the project.

The bus delivery is an important milestone for the Barbados National Climate Change Plan, which sets a goal of 100% renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2030.

BYD continues to expand throughout Latin America with a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and solving urban congestion with 100% electric transport solutions.