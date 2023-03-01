Ballard Supplying Hydrogen Fuel Cells for High-Horsepower Application

Ballard Power Systems is supplying First Mode with 30 hydrogen fuel cell modules to power several hybrid hydrogen and battery ultra-class mining haul trucks.

The fuel cell modules will be integrated into powerplants built in Seattle and installed in trucks that will be operated at First Mode’s Proving Grounds in Centralia, Wash. The trucks are estimated to save 2,600 tons of diesel fuel each year.

“Every one of the Ballard fuel cell modules that First Mode retrofits into an ultra-class haul truck means an immediate reduction in diesel fuel use and moving the mining industry another step closer to decarbonization,” says Julian Soles, First Mode’s CEO. “We’re excited to continue to innovate with Ballard. Utilizing hydrogen and battery technology in our nuGen systems allows our customers to achieve the best haul truck performance and range without sacrificing availability.”

“We are excited to expand our important collaboration with First Mode,” adds David Mucciacciaro, Ballard’s chief commercial officer. “The mining industry annually contributes up to 7 percent of the world’s carbon emissions, and roughly half of these emissions comes from mobile diesel applications, including haul trucks.”

In January, First Mode entered into a global supply agreement with Anglo American to retrofit over 400 ultra-class haul trucks with First Mode’s nuGen solution, including fuel cell and battery powerplant and related infrastructure. The Ballard fuel cells will be integrated into the next several powerplants built by First Mode.

First Mode and Ballard first partnered in 2019 to supply fuel cells for the world’s first 2 MW hybrid hydrogen fuel cell and battery powerplant designed and built by First Mode in Seattle, Washington. The clean energy powerplant replaced a diesel engine on a 300-ton Komatsu 930E-4 ultra-class haul truck that is currently operating at Anglo American’s Platinum Group Metals mine site in Mogalakwena, South Africa.