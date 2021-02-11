Ballard, Chart Industries Sign MOU to Develop Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Solutions

Ballard Power Systems has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chart Industries Inc., a diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, for the joint development of integrated system solutions that include a fuel cell engine with onboard liquid hydrogen (LH2) storage and vaporization for the transportation industry, with a focus on heavy-duty applications including buses, trucks, rail and marine vessels.

This collaboration of two companies is targeted to enable accelerated adoption of hydrogen in heavy-duty transport applications requiring long-range, rapid refueling and lowest total cost of ownership of the vehicle. Liquid hydrogen is well-suited for the transportation industry as its higher density, lower pressure and ease of filling via liquid hydrogen pump contributes to the ability for larger mobile equipment to travel longer distances, similar to what is possible today with diesel fuel.

As part of the development agreement Chart will provide:

-Liquid hydrogen expertise from liquefaction plant to storage, fueling and onboard tanks

-Extensive truck LNG tank experience

-An existing liquid hydrogen onboard vehicle tank prototype design

Ballard will provide:

-Proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology expertise

-PEM fuel cell stacks, modules and systems

-Market access to system integrators and vehicle OEMs

-Fuel cell testing facilities in British Columbia, Canada and Denmark

“Given both of our companies’ experience in the Class 8 long haul truck, bus, rail and marine areas of transportation as well as hydrogen, this combination of expertise will create a differentiated and cost-effective solution for transportation customers as the industry moves to cleaner power,” says Jill Evanko, president and CEO of Chart.

Photo Source