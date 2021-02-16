Baker-Polito Expands MOR-EV Rebate Program to Include Electric Trucks

Continuing efforts to reduce air pollution and increase access to clean transportation options across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration has expanded the state’s EV rebate program, Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV) to include light-, medium- and heavy-duty EVs.

The recent expansion to the MOR-EV program includes a $10 million commitment to fund electric trucks which keeps in line with the administration’s pledge last year to advance and accelerate the market for these vehicles. These recent changes to expand the MOR-EV program will offer clean transportation solutions while helping the state achieve its clean energy and greenhouse gas reduction goals.

“The expansion of the successful MOR-EV program to include trucks continues the progress we have made in Massachusetts to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and make clean transportation more financially viable for residents and businesses,” says Gov. Charlie Baker. “Our administration continues to take action to electrify Massachusetts’ transportation system to combat climate change and meet our ambitious commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

Medium- and heavy-duty truck purchases made on or after Feb. 16, will now be eligible to receive rebates through MOR-EV. Rebate values will vary by vehicle weight rating – ranging from $7,500 for pickup trucks up to $90,000 for tractor trailer trucks. Rebate values will decline over time, recognizing the anticipated cost declines of the emerging battery-electric and fuel-cell electric truck sector. Rebates will be available for all truck purchases including private, commercial and public fleet vehicles.

For additional details on the program design and to apply for a MOR-EV light-, medium- and heavy-duty EV rebate, click here.

Photo Source