BAE Systems Selected to Provide Electric Hybrid Propulsion Systems for Transit Buses

BAE Systems, a company that specializes in electric propulsion systems, has been selected by New York City Transit Authority to supply 435 electric hybrid power and propulsion systems for its new fleet of transit buses, reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption.

“We are committed to collaborating with New York as it strives to reduce transportation emissions and improve air quality in the communities across the state,” says Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems.

“Our Series-E system provides transit operators with a reliable, flexible option that brings our state one step closer to a zero-emission future,” he adds.

The Series-E systems will be produced at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Endicott, N.Y., which provide more than 1,300 high-tech jobs in the state.

The Series-E system combines motors, energy storage and smart controls to create a clean form of electric drive power for buses and their accessories such as air conditioning, air compressors, cooling systems, heat, power steering and doors. The system features the company’s power-dense ultracapacitor technology, which provides efficient and reliable energy storage for the life of the bus. With fully electrified accessories, each bus can also support engine stop/start technology for idle reduction. This feature allows the bus engine to turn off at stops, while the accessories on board continue to operate on electric power.

With the new order, BAE Systems’ footprint will extend to more than 2,000 transit buses across the state of New York and more than 12,000 worldwide, including cities such as Paris and London.