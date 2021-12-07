BAE Systems, Meritor Integrate Industrial EV Solutions

Electric propulsion company BAE Systems is collaborating with Meritor Inc., a supplier of electric powertrain technology, to offer technology solutions for heavy-duty platforms in the industrial and defense vehicle markets.

“Combining the work of BAE Systems and Meritor Inc. will bring together the complimentary capabilities, strengths, and resources of two industry-leading companies,” says Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our proven track record in electric drive technology, coupled with Meritor’s experience in ePowertrains, will increase emission-free solutions in heavy duty markets.”

BAE Systems will leverage its expertise in systems integration and power electronics to incorporate its power management system with Meritor’s ePowertrain. The technology will harness both companies’ experience and knowledge in electric vehicle propulsion. BAE Systems has more than two decades of expertise developing and integrating electric propulsion systems, including battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell technology.

“The collaboration with BAE Systems allows us to further demonstrate the performance of our class leading ePowertrain in additional market segments,” comments Jim Keane, vice president of industrial for Meritor.

BAE Systems’ Series-EV battery electric and Series-H hydrogen fuel cell products are part of all-electric systems on buses in service throughout North America and Europe, and more than 14,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses worldwide. BAE Systems develops and services its electric propulsion technology at its facilities in Endicott, N.Y., and Rochester, U.K.