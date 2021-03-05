BAE Systems Equips Vancouver Buses with Electric Propulsion Systems

Fifteen public buses in Vancouver, Canada, will be fitted with BAE Systems’ all-electric propulsion system, allowing them to run emissions-free. The fleet is the first in North America to benefit from the next-generation Series-EV zero-emission technology.

Series-EV technology eliminates the need for traditional combustion engines through the use of electric motors, controls and batteries. BAE Systems says its latest technology uses fewer, lighter and more compact components. Its lightweight, reduced number of connections and use of advanced materials make it easy to install and extremely efficient, enabling the buses to travel longer distances on a single charge.

“The deployment of clean transportation in our cities is critical to reach a zero-emission future,” says Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of power and propulsion solutions at BAE Systems. “Our Series-EV system will help Vancouver take a major step towards full electrification of its bus fleet – and will help to improve air quality throughout the city.”

BAE Systems’ Series-EV system builds on more than 25 years of innovation and proven technology that powers buses around the world. The company’s all-electric systems are on buses in service throughout Europe, including cities such as London and Paris.

BAE Systems has more than 13,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses around the globe. The company develops and services its technology at its facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, the U.K.