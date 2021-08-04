Avista Officially Launches Transportation Electrification Programs

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has approved programs outlined in Avista’s Transportation Electrification Plan (TE Plan), building off the pilot programs started in 2016. These services and programs are now under way and available for Washington electric customers.

The TE Plan includes a regional buildout for public, workplace and fleet charging infrastructure, incorporating charging equipment incentives with specific attention to load management and grid optimization.

Low-income and underserved community programs are a priority as is support for its Washington business customers’ goals around fleet electrification, supported by consulting services, commercial EV rates and electric forklift incentives.

“Avista’s electric transportation offerings represent a positive outcome for our customers and the company,” says Rendall Farley, electric transportation manager at Avista. “For example, you can drive a passenger EV fueled by Avista’s clean electricity for less than $1 per gallon equivalent with zero tailpipe emissions, reducing total CO2 emissions by 80%, and providing the utility with beneficial off-peak load that can help keep electricity rates affordable for everyone in the long run.”