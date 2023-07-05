Avina to Use Chart Technology for Hydrogen Vehicle Fuel Plant Project

Chart Industries Inc. is partnering with Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc., a developer of electrolytic hydrogen plants, to supply its Howden compressors an Avina green hydrogen facility in Southern California that will provide fuel for heavy-duty hydrogen trucks.

The partnership’s efforts will drive the expansion of sustainable transportation infrastructure and establish Southern California as a leader in green hydrogen, the companies say.

“Avina is proud to work with Chart on this first-of-its-kind green hydrogen project in Southern California, deepening our partnership,” says Vishal Shah, founder and CEO of Avina. “Chart’s Howden compressors are best in class, ensuring the reliability and high quality of Avina’s green hydrogen for commercial mobility and other markets in California.”

Avina has a 1.5 GW portfolio of clean hydrogen plants under development and uses a technology-enabled production approach to make distributed green hydrogen cheaper than grey hydrogen, the company says.