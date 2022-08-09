Autonomy Orders 23,000 EVs with Automakers to Increase Subscription Fleet

Autonomy, an electric vehicle (EV) subscription company, has placed an order for 23,000 EVs with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2 billion.

“Tesla was certainly the right launch partner for Autonomy given their dominance in the electric vehicle market today,” says Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “With every automaker going all-in on electric and so many exciting new products coming to market in the next 6 to 18 months, we have placed our fleet order and are excited to expand our subscription lineup and make it easier for consumers to make the transition to electric.”

The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. EV production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker.

Autonomy’s order was placed with the fleet departments of the following automakers: BMW, Canoo, Fisker, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Rivian, Stellantis, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, VinFast, Volvo and Volkswagen.

The primary selection criteria for the order include a MSRP range between $26,595 to $122,440 with a battery range of 250 miles minimum (with some exceptions). The telematics are fully connected. Vehicles will be available to purchase before the end of 2023.

Autonomy will leverage its recently announced national partnership with AutoNation Inc., the largest retailer in the U.S. for the acquisition and intake of the majority of these vehicles. AutoNation will provide vehicle preparation, delivery services and subscriber activation, as well as maintenance, repair and reconditioning services for Autonomy’s growing subscription fleet of EVs. In preparation for order fulfillment, Autonomy has mapped vehicle deliveries to corresponding AutoNation franchise and AutoNation USA locations closest to the automakers’ distribution centers in areas with the largest density of EV registrations.

“Electric vehicles cost far more than gas-powered vehicles and most consumers will simply not make the switch to an EV without highly compelling value propositions,” adds Painter. “Autonomy subscriptions deliver an easier and more affordable way to get an EV, and this is why we believe that subscriptions will be the predominant contract by which consumers adopt electric vehicles from every automaker.”

Autonomy offers the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y and will soon add the full Tesla lineup. Autonomy’s subscription model offers a way to get an EV, and it does not require the long-term debt or commitment that comes with buying or leasing. Autonomy subscribers can pay their subscription entirely on their credit card or through their bank account. They have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period. Consumers can subscribe to an EV entirely in app (Google Play Store or Apple App Store) and customize their monthly payment to meet their budget. Additionally, Autonomy vehicles are available for delivery or pickup within weeks, compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a loan or lease.