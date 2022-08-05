Autocar Starts Field Testing for E-ACX Electric Refuse Trucks

AUTOCAR, a manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, has built its first two alpha units that feature a zero-emissions, all-electric powertrain. The two E-ACX electric cabover refuse trucks, also known as battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV), are going through a strict validation testing process to ensure the trucks are built to handle the same challenges and requirements as its diesel and CNG counterparts.

The E-ACX-64 alpha units are both automated side loaders that leverage Autocar’s Power of One integration, featuring a body integration process that provides parallel engineering with Autocar body partners Heil and New Way. The alpha1 unit features the HEIL COMMAND SST and the alpha2 unit features the NEW WAY SIDEWINDER 3.0.

“We are excited to continue our role as a leader in green innovation for refuse and other vocations with the development of the E-ACX platform,” says Timothy Thornton, vice president and general manager refuse at Autocar. “Our process at Autocar is to design trucks that exceed the standards of our customers, so we are very excited to begin testing an all-electric ACX that highlights our engineers and technicians hard work, and input from customers.”

Autocar is partnering with select customers to facilitate validation tests under real work conditions to verify performance metrics and receive operator input for both alpha units. Refuse trucks are subject to all types of climates coast to coast, cycling through thousands of stops and starts a day, in and out of landfills and transfer stations, which put even the best engineered trucks out of service. As a result, these real-world tests and validations are key to making sure the E-ACX is working well.

“The E-ACTT team that developed our all-electric terminal tractor, gets a lot of credit for leading the BEV development and bringing this technology to severe-duty standards,” adds Thornton. “The E-ACX is another step in our goal to help fleets achieve zero emissions while not compromising on performance or durability.”