Autocar Puts Additional Intelligence into Heavy-Duty CNG Trucks

Autocar LLC, manufacturer of specialized vocational trucks, says it is now offering compressed natural gas (CNG) customers a new way to view information about their fuel management module system through the Blue iQ smart gauge.

Blue iQ, a tool that was jointly developed by Hexagon Agility and Cummins Inc., allows fleet managers and truck operators to customize the information that is delivered, including diesel gallon equivalent, trip economy, time to empty, distance to empty and fuel pressure. The Blue iQ smart gauge integration consolidates all relevant information into one screen, so operators can easily reference truck information in one place.

As part of the integration effort, Autocar has introduced the ability to read CNG diagnostic information from its Always Up display. The integration of the system removes the prior need of wiring and retrofitting additional CNG gauges and inaccessibility of necessary information by keeping it all in a convenient location. This aids in eliminating the need for extra tools when troubleshooting issues, as well as improves diagnostic time.

“We are excited to offer our CNG customers a new way to monitor the performance of their Autocar trucks with an integrated solution that helps operators better understand their CNG fuel system,” says Andrew Taitz, chairman of Autocar LLC. “Autocar and our customers have played a significant role in the shift toward alternative fuels in their respective vocational markets, and we are proud to lead the refuse industry in third-party system integration.”

Image credit