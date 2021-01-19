Autobus Seguin Electrifies School Bus Fleet with Lion Order

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, says its proposed business combination partner, Lion Electric (Lion), a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, and Autobus Groupe Séguin, a Quebec-based transportation operator, have signed an order for the acquisition of 60 zero-emission LionC electric school buses over a five-year period.

“Autobus Séguin is migrating to electrification,” says Marc Bédard, founder and CEO of Lion Electric. “This initiative serves as proof that it is possible for fleet operators to electrify a large number of vehicles. We are happy to support the Autobus Séguin team, thus optimizing the success of the transition to emission-free school transportation, for the benefit of children’s health and safety.”

Autobus Séguin will integrate the all-electric buses into the company’s current fleet of vehicles, one of the largest in Quebec. The order represents the single largest to date in the electric school bus industry in North America. The first 10 buses will be delivered throughout the 2021 calendar year and will be used from the start of the 2021-2022 school year throughout the seven service centers operated by Autobus Séguin. Subject to the continued satisfaction of certain conditions, the remaining 50 buses will be delivered through 2026.

Photo Source