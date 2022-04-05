Autobus Campeau Lines up Order for 50 Lion Electric School Buses

Lion Electric Co., a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, has received an order for 50 all-electric LionC school buses from Autobus Campeau in the province of Quebec, with deliveries to begin by the first quarter of 2023.

The new buses will be used on school routes in the Brownsburg-Chatham, Gatineau and Rigaud regions and are in addition to the LionC which Autobus Campeau has been operating in their school bus fleet since 2016.

“We’re quite pleased to continue our collaboration with Autobus Campeau,” states Benoit Morin, vice president of bus sales for Canada at Lion Electric. “This new order is proof that the future of school transportation is electric and we’re proud to continue our collaboration with an important transportation provider like Autobus Campeau.”

“We’re proud to continue electrifying our fleet with Lion vehicles and we are seeing the benefits of driving electric in our operations, with our drivers and with the students we transport every day,” says Jonathan Lauzon, Autobus Campeau’s general manager.