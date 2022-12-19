Autel Energy, Legacy Clean Energy Provide EV Charging to Disadvantaged Communities

Autel Energy, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle charging equipment, has partnered with Legacy Clean Energy (LCE), a minority-owned business in Charlotte, N.C., to provide EV charging solutions for businesses and underserved communities throughout the nation.

LCE provides comprehensive EV charging solutions for vehicle dealers, public and commercial fleet managers, municipalities, rideshare operators, and a variety of parking applications where AC or high-power DC charging infrastructure is required. LCE tailors its menu of services to meet individual customers’ success criteria and financial objectives. These services include EV charging hardware and software procurement, infrastructure plan, design, and installation, hardware and software commissioning, and activation.

“As a member of the historically disadvantaged and underserved minority community, I want LCE to become a strong voice for my community regarding matters of clean energy,” says Donny Smith, LCE’s CEO.

“As a key member of the EV market, Legacy Clean Energy’s faith and trust in Autel Energy is a humbling endorsement of our products and technologies and a testament to our high standards for quality and after-sales customer experience,” states Andrew Byrne, Autel’s North American sales director. “Autel’s decision to partner with Legacy Clean Energy reflects our continued investment in building diversity within our strategic partnership space.”