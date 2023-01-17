Autel Debuts Electric Vehicle DC Charger for Multiple Markets

Autel is launching a new electric vehicle DC charger, the MaxiCharger DC Compact, providing up to 40 kW of DC power for the U.S. version and 47kW of power for the European version. The MaxiCharger DC Compact comes with two charging cables, allowing two vehicles to charge simultaneously with dynamic power distribution.

The MaxiCharger DC Compact is sleek and compact with a 21.5-inch LCD touchscreen for user-friendly interaction and advertising capability. It can be hung on a wall, placed on a pedestal or set on wheels for ultimate portability. The MaxiCharger DC Compact is good for businesses wanting to provide their customers with a quick top-up charge option without breaking the bank on a DC Fast charger. It is also an option for commercial fleets that need a slower DC charge for their fleet vehicles to charge overnight.

“This is an exciting launch for Autel as we establish ourselves as the worldwide leader in electric vehicle charging,” says Kelvin Cao, vice president of global marketing at Autel. “The MaxiCharger DC Compact is small in size but a powerful addition to our growing portfolio of EV chargers, and a great fit for businesses needing an affordable, yet fast EV charger.”

The MaxiCharger DC Compact is OCPP1.6 capable. It is compatible with CCS1, CCS2 and CHAdeMO charging cables, depending on operator and regional needs. With the Autel Charge app, RFID cards and credit card capability, the MaxiCharger DC Compact offers ways for end users to pay for and begin their charging sessions. It offers 4G, Wi-Fi and ethernet connectivity options and supports regular over-the-air software updates with an internet connection.

The MaxiCharger DC Compact is powered on the backend using Autel’s smart charge cloud platform. The cloud platform helps charge point operators view, monitor and analyze charger data in real-time. Operators can also view revenue and user data, and set advertisements all from the cloud platform. Autel’s cloud management platform allows all operators to efficiently and conveniently manage their chargers in one easy-to-use interface.