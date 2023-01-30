Aurora Innovation Names New Company President

Autonomous vehicle technology company Aurora Innovation Inc. has appointed Ossa Fisher as the company’s president. As the company focuses on scaling operations and preparing for commercial launch in 2024, Fisher will play a pivotal role in supporting and advancing these critical initiatives.

She brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to Aurora, spanning strategy, operations and business functions across a wide variety of technology organizations. She joins Aurora from Istation, where she has served as president and chief operating officer since 2019 and oversaw a number of the company’s functions, including engineering, product, sales, marketing, customer success, and more.

In her role as president, Fisher will report directly to Chris Urmson, Aurora’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

“We are on the cusp of an autonomous breakthrough that will transform how people and goods move through the world,” says Fisher. “Aurora’s vision, commitment to safety and world-class partnerships have positioned the company to deliver an autonomous trucking product that will define the industry for years to come. I’m incredibly excited and humbled to join the Aurora team and be part of this journey.”

Fisher will be based in Dallas near Aurora’s current center for vehicle operations as the company continues to expand deliveries and shipments for pilot customers between Dallas and Houston, as well as between Fort Worth and El Paso. Aurora is working with companies across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider and Ryder.