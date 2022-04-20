Atlis Motor Vehicles, VCST Work Together on e-Drive EV Commercialization

Atlis Motor Vehicles, a start-up mobility technology company developing an electric work truck and the batteries and motors to drive it, is collaborating with VCST, an automotive supplier of powertrain components, to support its product development. ATLIS will integrate VCST’s e-drive gearbox solutions into its EV platform to help increase efficiency, range and enhance driving dynamics and overall performance.

The ATLIS XT is a purpose-built, fully electric truck designed to support people and fleet owners who work in agriculture, service, utility and construction industries. Belgium-headquartered VCST provides single and multispeed e-drives and components for engines, transmission and electronic brake systems for global automotive manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers.

The ATLIS XP skateboard platform is the base for the 500-mile range electric ATLIS XT pickup. The standard XP platform consists of two identical modular drive systems located in the front and rear of the vehicle, four traction motors, independent suspension, drive-by-wire technology and an ATLIS battery pack. The modular system is designed to be plug-and-play, from a pickup to a box truck to a flatbed and will enable the vehicle to be 100% serviceable by the owner, even on the side of the road.

“Our work with VCST represents another milestone in our commitment to build the kind of world-class supply chain we need to commercialize our XP platform and XT work truck,” says Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles. “VCST’s e-drive solutions are among those ATLIS will integrate into our product design so we can provide owners with the kind of reliable emissions-free performance characteristics they need to get their jobs done.”

The XT pickup will offer towing of 17,000 lbs. with a hitch and a max tow rating of 35,000 (GCWR) pounds with fifth wheel and gooseneck. XT configurations include service body upfits, 2-door or 4-door, 6.5-foot and 8-foot beds with dual rear wheel option, towing capabilities of 10,000 lbs., 14,000 lbs. and 17,000 lbs. XT owners will be able to choose from a 300-, 400- or 500-mile battery pack that ranges from 125 kWh up to 250 kWh capacity and will fully charge in just 15 minutes using a 1.5 MW charging station.