Asda Invests in Two New Bio-LNG Refueling Stations

British supermarket chain Asda is investing in two new bio-LNG (liquefied natural gas) refueling facilities, as the retailer continues to make progress toward reducing overall carbon emissions.

Working closely with Gasrec — a major fuel provider for commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom — the new refueling facilities in Warrington and Dartford now mean Asda has 13 fully operational bio-LNG stations strategically located across the U.K.

Asda operates a fleet of more than 780 LNG-fueled trucks in the U.K., with this type of fuel a lower-carbon alternative to diesel. Through the new infrastructure, Asda will continue its efforts to decarbonize its operations, aiming to achieve net zero operations by 2040.

Earlier in 2024, Asda revealed in its annual ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) report that it had reduced operational carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) in 2023 by 41% since 2015, with a target to achieve a 50% reduction by 2025.

“LNG trucks are currently the leading alternative fuel option for operators like ourselves, and with over 780 LNG vehicles, we operate the largest fleet of LNG-fueled trucks in the U.K.,” says John Rogerson, Central Fleet Operations manager at Asda. “Our continued investment in a U.K.-wide LNG distribution network forms an essential part of our objective to reduce overall carbon emissions across our operations, and toward building a sustainable business for the future.”

“We have forged a strong relationship with Asda, and it’s a real pleasure to be able to deliver these two latest facilities for them, as they continue to expand their growing gas fleet and invest in a cleaner and greener fuel source,” adds James Westcott, chief commercial officer of Gasrec. “As one of the U.K.’s largest retailers, Asda understands the urgency in the need to cut emissions from its fleet as we all work toward a more sustainable transport sector. Bio-LNG remains a leading alternative to diesel for long-haul operations and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.”

This investment comes after Asda recently launched a new sustainability-linked enhancement to its Supply Chain Finance plan in partnership with financial services company HSBC UK. Launching in January 2025, the facility will see the retailer use financial incentives to encourage better sustainability practices within its supply chain.