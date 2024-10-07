Arriva Group Wins First Electric Bus Fleet Contracts in Hungary’s Capital

The British-based public transport company Arriva Group has been successful in its bid to be the first operator of an electric bus fleet in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, following the award of two new 12-year contracts by Budapest Transport Center (BKK) authorities. Contracts were signed at a ceremony recently.

Arriva will introduce a completely new bus fleet with 82 fully electric buses coming into service from the end of 2025 and an option for a further 21. The new vehicles are set to transform passenger transport in Budapest by bringing cleaner, quieter, more modern bus services to the city.

Both contract wins follow an investment made by Arriva in the electrification of its Andor depot, a program that began more than two years ago. The depot can service around 150 buses, which means Arriva can add to its fleet over the 12-year time frame of the contract.

“Our operation in Budapest is an important part of our European portfolio, and I’m delighted that we have been recognized for our expertise and leadership in decarbonization and awarded these two contracts,” says Sian Leydon, Arriva Group’s managing director for Mainland Europe. “With 12 years ahead of us, we can invest with confidence and consolidate our position as the leading private bus operator in Hungary.”

These new buses will serve some of the most important routes into the city center and are expected to significantly reduce air pollution. The fleet will include 58 rigid buses and 24 articulated buses, featuring low floors and enhanced driver features including digital mirrors and heated seats. The contract takes effect in 2026, running until 2038. It replaces Arriva’s existing contracts in this region of Budapest.

Arriva set up its Zero Emission Institute (ZEI) to act as a center of expertise, and the team there has been working alongside Hungary to provide technical support for the bus and infrastructure requirements in Budapest.

Arriva’s network in Budapest spans the northern part of the city as well as the East (Pest) and West (Buda) regions on either side of the Danube River. The company operates a fleet of around 450 vehicles and has been preparing for electrification with the conversion of its Andor Street depot. Arriva has operated in Budapest since 1999.