ARBOC and XL Fleet Partnership Offers Hybrid Electric Bus Option

XL Fleet Corp and NFI Group Inc’s ARBOC Specialty Vehicles LLC subsidiary are partnering to electrify ARBOC Freedom low-floor buses with the XL Hybrid electric propulsion system. The wheelchair-accessible buses are built on the GM 4500 chassis and are available for purchase with an installed XL Hybrid system through the ARBOC North American dealer network. ARBOC has sold 39 vehicles with the XL Hybrid system installed thus far in 2021.

Through the partnership, 24-foot and 29-foot ARBOC low-floor bus models are available for the first time as hybrid electric units. The XL Hybrid electric system runs in parallel to the OEM vehicle drivetrain, helping to slow the vehicle down during deceleration and providing an electric assist during acceleration throughout normal drive cycles, reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions in standard gas-powered vehicles.

Individual partners within the ARBOC North American dealer network are now authorized to sell the XL Fleet electrification system as an available option on their buses, providing a new commercial channel for the Company as it expands into a broader range of medium-duty applications.

“The ARBOC Freedom is an innovative low-floor platform allowing riders using wheelchairs and other mobility devices to safely and comfortably get where they need to go. Now, they can do so in a cleaner, greener vehicle,” said Doug Minix, general manager of ARBOC. “XL Fleet’s innovative hybrid electric upfit technology gives our customers an opportunity to drive more sustainable versions of the ARBOC vehicle lineup without compromising our reliability while enhancing our world-class performance.”