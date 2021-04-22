A&R Logistics Electrifies Fleet with Addition of Peterbilt Model 579EVs

A&R Logistics, a North American supply chain services company to the chemical industry, has purchased two Peterbilt Model 579 Electric Vehicles (EVs).

PACCAR, the parent company of Peterbilt, says it made A&R’s electric transition easier by providing comprehensive EV infrastructure offerings. By working with PACCAR Parts and their electric infrastructure partners at Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies, A&R was able to design an individualized charging infrastructure to prepare its facilities for the EVs. The rapid charging technology will help A&R maximize use of the trucks.

“Being early adopters of EV technology demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and technology,” says Chris Ball, president of A&R. “Once we made the decision to add EVs to our fleet, Peterbilt and PACCAR were the obvious choices. Our collaborative work really shined at every stage of the process as our maintenance team helped customize the trucks to best meet the needs of our business and our customers. We’ve had a long relationship with both Peterbilt and PACCAR and are proud to be taking this step together as we look to the future.”

The Model 579EV features all of the aerodynamic benefits, driver comforts and safety measures for which the Model 579 is known and is designed for optimal weight distribution and performance. The fully integrated, all-electric powertrain in the Model 579EV provides a range of up to 150 miles.

Photo: The Peterbilt Model 579 EV