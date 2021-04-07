Apex Clean Energy Looks to Electrify Pickup Truck Fleet

XL Fleet Corp., a company that specializes in fleet electrification solutions, and Apex Clean Energy, a clean energy company that develops, constructs and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities throughout North America, say XL Fleet is electrifying Apex’s vehicle fleet as part of a comprehensive effort to reduce its carbon emissions.

Apex’s first investment in vehicle electrification, the order will provide 19 electrified Ford F-series pickup trucks, including 10 plug-in hybrid-electric and nine hybrid-electric systems for pickups in its service fleet – for delivery in the second quarter. The mix of hybrid and plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles being deployed aligns with Apex’s current sustainability goals and operational requirements while allowing it to consider expanding its electrification investments as it replaces more vehicles in the future.

XL Fleet’s electrification systems will enable Apex to equip its project teams with a diverse array of cleaner, more fuel-efficient vehicles as Apex installs renewable power generation equipment and facilities throughout North America. Apex is planning to deploy the plug-in hybrid vehicles to its operations employees who will have access to charging infrastructure being installed at operational wind and solar facilities. The hybrid vehicles are expected to be used by Apex’s on-site construction team who currently do not have regular access to charging infrastructure and will benefit from the regenerative braking provided by the XL Fleet hybrid system. In the past decade, Apex has commercialized $9 billion worth of wind and solar projects representing nearly 7 GW of clean energy opportunity.

“As a mission-driven company with sustainability at the heart of our work, Apex is driving the transition to a clean energy economy and XL Fleet is an ideal partner to help us extend this core value to our transportation choices,” says Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “XL Fleet gives us the ability to begin working toward our carbon reduction goals immediately by electrifying our vehicle fleet with proven solutions that make strong financial sense.”

This deployment of electrified pickups reflects XL Fleet’s broad lineup of plug-in hybrid and hybrid solutions for some of the fleet industry’s most popular light- and medium-duty work trucks, which also includes the company’s newest plug-in and hybrid offerings for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HD models.