Antelope Valley Transit Adds Additional BYD Battery-Electric Buses to Fleet

BYD, a global electric vehicle company, says the Antelope Valley Transit Authority (ATVA), the transit agency that serves the cities of Palmdale, Lancaster and Northern Los Angeles County, is growing its battery-electric fleet with the purchase of 10 K11M 60-foot articulated buses and six K7M 30-foot buses.

AVTA was the first transit agency in North America to make the decision to go 100% battery-electric. Since then, AVTA has put 57 BYD zero-emission buses into revenue service.

“BYD is proud to partner with AVTA as it shows transit agencies throughout California and the rest of the transportation industry how to transition from fossil fuels to zero-emission technology,” says Patrick Duan, senior vice president of BYD North America. “These battery-electric buses will help keep Southern California’s air clean and at the same time provide customers with a quiet, comfortable ride.”

The K7M seats 22, has a range of up to 150 miles and can be fully charged in two to three hours. AVTA plans to use the K7M on less-populated routes, saving its larger 40- and 60-foot buses for higher volume routes. BYD’s 60-foot articulated transit bus is designed for high-volume passenger operations, providing service with less noise and vibration. Depending on the configuration, the bus can accommodate up to 89 passengers. It has a range of up to 220 miles and can be fully charged in three to four hours.

AVTA is buying the K7Ms through a Georgia statewide contract, which benefits local governments and transit agencies through the convenience and competitive pricing of pre-established contracts. BYD has also been selected as a vendor for transit buses and motor coaches in statewide contracts for California and New Mexico.

The buses come from BYD’s Coach & Bus factory in Lancaster, Calif., just a few miles from AVTA’s headquarters. BYD says its zero-emission buses not only meet, but exceed, Federal Transit Administration “Buy America” requirements, incorporating more than 70% U.S. content.