ANGI Marks 40 Years in Natural Gas Refueling Sector

ANGI Energy Systems, a supplier of solutions for compressed natural gas and hydrogen refueling systems, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Since the company was founded in 1983, ANGI has been at the forefront of technological advancements for the CNG and hydrogen sectors across the globe, while fostering and supporting a strong community in Wisconsin, where it has its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, in Janesville.

In 2014, ANGI was acquired by Gilbarco Veeder-Root, joining forces with Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s 150 years of experience in retail and commercial fueling. Today, under parent company Vontier, it continues to drive innovation and further enable the global energy transition.

In 2022, ANGI announced the launch of its expanded alternative fuels offering encompassing systems for hydrogen, CNG and renewable natural gas (RNG), as well as commercial fueling management technologies in conjunction with its Gasboy brand.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this significant milestone for ANGI Energy Systems,” says Joel van Rensburg, president of alternative fuels for Vontier. “To remain a leader and pioneer in the CNG sector for the past four decades is a testament to the hard work, dedication and vision of our team, as well as the trust and support of our customers and partners around the world.”