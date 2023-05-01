ANGI Makes Key Appointments in Alternative Fuels Business

ANGI Energy Systems has appointed Joel van Rensburg as president of alternative fuels and Danny Seals as general manager, hydrogen.

van Rensburg was previously general manager of hydrogen, where he was focused on developing partnerships and technologies in the hydrogen vertical. In 2022, he spearheaded the launch of ANGI’s new hydrogen business unit, which was established to provide the technologies and services for a complete alternative fueling platform solution.

As president of alternative fuels, van Rensburg will be instrumental in strengthening ANGI’s alternative fuel solutions, encompassing hydrogen, compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and Gasboy, the commercial and fleet refueling solution.

van Rensburg will be leading a dedicated team focused on developing and delivering a range of solutions for a spectrum of alternative refueling applications, ranging from light-duty to heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, he will also focus his attention on the continued development of ANGI’s aftermarket services across the product suite, and the development of software solutions for remote management and monitoring, in order to achieve industry-leading equipment uptime targets for ANGI’s expanding list of customers.

Danny Seals

Seals will lead the company’s continued expansion into hydrogen refueling station solutions. He originally joined the new product introduction team at ANGI’s parent company, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, in 2005, and has since assumed various positions of increasing responsibility across the Gilbarco Veeder-Root North America business.