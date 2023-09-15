ANGI Delivers Dispensers to Chart for Hydrogen Refueling Platform

ANGI Energy Systems (ANGI), a Vontier company, has shipped the first two of six hydrogen fuel dispensers to Chart Industries Inc. for its buildout of integrated hydrogen fuel station equipment.

The dispensers will be used in first-of-a kind transportable fuel stations, which convert stored liquid hydrogen into high-pressure gas, to offer a complete, deployable fuel solution delivering on existing customer orders.

“It’s exciting to partner with Chart Industries on such an innovative and progressive project, designed to help overcome the industry’s early infrastructure challenges and, vitally, help to stimulate heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle adoption,” says Joel van Rensburg, president of alternative fuels at ANGI.

“This transportable fuel station lowers the barrier to entry and is an ideal solution for small- to medium-sized fleets or for any immediate, interim or permanent fueling needs,” adds Jill Evanko, CEO and president of Chart Industries.

“By partnering with companies like ANGI, who have decades of experience in compressed gas, we can deploy vital solutions sooner and meet the needs of fleets today.”

Supported by more than 150 years’ experience in fuel dispenser design and quality engineering through sister company Gilbarco Veeder-Root, ANGI’s hydrogen dispenser forms part of its complete Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS) solution, encompassing hardware, software and services.