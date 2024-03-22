ANGI Breaks Ground on Midwest’s First Hydrogen Refueling Test Facility

ANGI Energy Systems, a Vontier business, has broken ground on its new, $4 million Hydrogen Refueling Test Facility: the first of its kind in the Midwest. Attending the groundbreaking event were senior executives from ANGI and FASTECH, together with members of the Janesville and wider Wisconsin administration and community.

ANGI, with more than 40 years of experience in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of refueling equipment for compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG), launched its hydrogen business in 2022. Building on its vision to provide an end-to-end, multi-energy refueling platform for the fleet and heavy-duty transportation sector, ANGI has experienced remarkable growth in the past three years.

To support continued, strategic expansion, the new facility will be a cornerstone for R&D activity and will play a pivotal role in the testing, and validation of hydrogen refueling station systems and components — including functional testing of globally standardized SAE J2601 refueling protocols for gaseous hydrogen.

The new facility will also showcase the viability of hydrogen as a sustainable and secure energy source to reduce the carbon intensity of hard-to-abate sectors such as transportation and industry. Heavy-duty transportation is identified as a high-impact use for clean hydrogen in the U.S. National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap.

Construction is due to be complete by July 2024. Once the facility is commissioned, in-house acceptance testing and validation activities will commence, with the aspiration to make it available for third-party companies to use for their own projects from early 2026. ANGI also plans to form partnerships with local colleges to provide opportunities for apprenticeships. These future experts will lead the design and development of the hydrogen refueling infrastructure for customers in the U.S. and worldwide.

“As pioneers in the alternative energy sector, we are immensely proud to spearhead the hydrogen infrastructure revolution and drive meaningful, long-term change in the transportation sector,” says Joel van Rensburg, president of ANGI. “By breaking ground today on the site of our new Hydrogen Refueling Test Facility, we are taking the next step to accelerate the development and validation of next-generation low-carbon technologies, forge strategic partnerships and encourage further investment in the hydrogen economy.”

“We have more than 25 years of experience in the design, construction and maintenance of energy supply infrastructure for some of the world’s leading companies, including more than 35 hydrogen stations,” adds Dan McGill, president of FASTECH. “Our proven track record of quality, innovation and — above all — safety made us the ideal partner for ANGI on this exciting new project. By working together we’re enabling not only the decarbonization of the transport industry, but also building the future of hydrogen here in Wisconsin.”

ANGI is also preparing to ship and build its first Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS) customer order from Trillium Energy to be installed at Santa Clarita Transit in summer 2024. A typical HRS consists of a hydrogen dispenser, redundant compression capabilities, a site recirculation system, chillers and a gas management panel to control the flow and pressure of gas within the station.