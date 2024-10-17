ANGI Appoints Managing Director as Part of Major Expansion into Europe

ANGI Energy Systems, a Vontier company and North American supplier of refueling equipment and systems for compressed gases, is expanding its European footprint and supporting the growth of its hydrogen, biomethane and compressed natural gas (CNG) business with the appointment of David Muckle as European managing director.

The move comes as Europe is witnessing an expansion in alternative energy, driven by its European Green Deal and REPowerEU initiatives. The Green Deal is targeting for Europe to be the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, with at least 55% less net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (compared with 1990), and no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050.

The recent State of the Energy Union 2024 report has found that the European Union has made considerable progress in accelerating the transition toward climate neutrality and has put in place the necessary regulatory and financing framework to achieve its 2030 climate and energy goals.

Under REPowerEU’s plans for the security of energy supply, the EU is targeting the production of 35 billion cubic meters of biomethane and 10 million tons of renewable hydrogen annually by 2030.

Muckle brings experience from nearly two decades in the compressed gases sector. Most recently, he focused on the transportation sector, having managed the development of compression to support electrification of buses in the United Kingdom, before leading a global high-pressure hydrogen business focused on hydrogen mobility and refueling infrastructure.

In his new role, Muckle will be responsible for driving the full commercialization of ANGI’s hydrogen, biomethane and CNG solutions in Europe and partnering with sister company Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a provider of refueling technologies and services, to bring ANGI’s solutions to the European market.

“I’m proud to be at the helm of ANGI’s European business with such an exciting road ahead of us,” says Muckle. “ANGI is renowned across the U.S. for highly reliable technology and industry-leading uptime. I’m looking forward to demonstrating the same credibility in Europe as we build out the crucial hydrogen, CNG and biomethane infrastructure needed to help our customers meet their decarbonization goals.”

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our leadership team at ANGI at such a pivotal time in our 40-year history,” adds Joel van Rensburg, president of ANGI. “His appointment is key to supporting not only our business but the transportation sector at large as we develop game-changing technologies and refueling infrastructure to meet Europe’s bold net-zero goals.”