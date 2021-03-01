Anaheim Transportation Network Electrifies Operations with Clean Energy Grant

The Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) has been awarded a $5 million grant to advance its effort to become California’s first all-electric transit operator.

The grant, awarded by the California Energy Commission (CEC), will be used to acquire charging stations, batteries and the other solar infrastructure required to support ATN’s microgrid and zero-emission vehicle fleet.

“This investment will assist ATN in delivering an electric bus fleet that will not only benefit passengers but will also enhance the air quality of the entire region,” says Diana Kotler, executive direction of ATN. “With a goal of becoming California’s first all-electric bus fleet by 2025, we are excited to be creating sustainable public transportation options to meet the transit demands of local residents, employees and visitors.”

Funds provided as part of the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program will assist in the purchase, installation and integration of ATN’s microgrid and solar charging infrastructure. The infrastructure includes multiple Tesla MegaPack battery energy storage systems, microgrid controller units and heavy-duty all-electric battery charging stations at both of ATN’s facilities in Anaheim, Calif.

ATN has partnered with AMPLY Power for the management of the charging operations from system design, installation, equipment purchases, operations and maintenance. This 20-year power purchase agreement and charge management service include the construction of a 545 kW solar canopy that provides 25% of the total expected energy consumption.

ATN’s public transportation network plays an important role in the connection of residents, visitors and employees to numerous regional employment centers. In addition, ATN connects riders through the county’s regional transit hub, Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC), to Metrolink commuter services and the interstate Amtrak system.