AmpUp Debuts New EV Fleet Charging Solution

AmpUp, an electric vehicle (EV) charging provider, has unveiled AmpUp Fleet Manager, the company’s new EV charging fleet solution.

AmpUp Fleet Manager is designed to be scalable to meet clients’ needs, from a few electric vehicles to hundreds. It offers features to maximize vehicle and maintenance efficiency, including patented driver access and reservations, adaptive load management and charger prioritization, vehicle telematics and charge scheduling, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, and tailored optimizations for energy and operations. These features are being used or piloted with existing AmpUp customers, such as the University of Illinois and the St. Louis SiLVERS Project, a fleet project for seniors in partnership with General Motors, Ameren, The Department of Energy and Forth Mobility.

“AmpUp is extremely proud to build off prior success with a fleet charging solution to meet growing demand from the market and our customers.” says Thomas Sun, CEO of AmpUp. “Providing an open and flexible solution allows AmpUp to meet fleet clients’ many specifications on charging hardware and operator controls tied to ridesharing, delivery, utilities and municipalities.”

AmpUp Fleet Manager follows the company’s Community Manager solution, which has served workplaces, universities, multi-unit dwellings, retail, municipalities and light-duty fleets to date. AmpUp’s charging network powered over 340,000 electric miles in 2021. The company’s software is integrated with over 20 charge station manufacturers and used by several Fortune 500 companies across North America.