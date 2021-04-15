AMPLY Power, UES Offering V2G Ready Electric Buses and Trucks

AMPLY Power, a provider of electrification solutions, says it is partnering with Unique Electric Solutions (UES), a manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) propulsion systems, to offer a comprehensive fleet electrification solution for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) opportunities being pursued by utilities and end customers.

The universal solution includes the repowering of existing internal combustion engine (ICE) trucks and buses with electric powertrains, charge management services and a V2G bi-directional EV charging system from Rhombus Energy Solutions. The companies are deploying their joint solution for the Logan Bus Co., the largest school bus provider for the New York City Department of Education.

“The future of resilient EV infrastructure must include V2G capabilities,” says Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power. “It can help fleet operators be more energy resilient and achieve greater cost-savings while strengthening their local grids.”

A report by Precedence Research predicts that the global V2G technology market is expected to grow at a compound rate of 48% between 2020 to 2027. The concept enables bi-directional and controllable electrical energy flow among vehicles and the local electrical grid for the benefit of both parties. Beyond serving as a virtual power plant that utilities and owners can utilize in times of need (such as power outages or times of high prices due to increased demand), bi-directional charging can help fleets and grids balance their electricity demand and act as storage for renewable energy generation.

AMPLY says its Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) model simplifies the transition to EVs for fleets by assuming end-to-end responsibility for all vehicle charging needs – from cloud-based system design to installing local site controllers. The company says its proprietary back-end software and operational methods drive utility costs down by optimizing EV charging and other energy use at both public and private depots.

AMPLY Power announced its partnership with the Logan Bus Co. last year and has since partnered with several transit agencies to support their transitions to electric.

Photo: Repowering a school bus with a V2G bi-directional EV charging system