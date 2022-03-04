AMPLY Power Releases New Maintenance Charging Program for EV Fleets

AMPLY Power has launched ELEVATE, a service offering that goes beyond standard warranties and maintenance programs offered by EVSE providers by including a 99.9% uptime guarantee service-level agreement for charging infrastructure.

AMPLY is able to provide this by managing all aspects of charging infrastructure, from predictive maintenance and proactive issue resolution to real-time monitoring, onsite repairs and end-of-life retirement for equipment. ELEVATE offers customers the same maintenance included in AMPLY’s Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) model, but as a standalone service for fleets that need maximum flexibility.

Alongside OMEGA’s Charge Management System, AMPLY’s flagship charge management system, ELEVATE offers end-to-end support for charging infrastructure maintenance and operations. Any alerts or errors are quickly triaged by trained members of AMPLY’s Network Operations Center, who will troubleshoot the issue, dispatch onsite technicians if needed, and oversee any necessary equipment repairs and replacements, including working with equipment manufacturers through the warranty process. With OMEGA’s AI-powered insights, it’s even possible to predict potential equipment failures and take preemptive preventive action, avoiding costly disruptions.

“Establishing and managing electric vehicle charging infrastructure is more complex than traditional fueling stations, and involves many more suppliers,” comments Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power. “With the introduction of ELEVATE, we are filling in a gap that exists in the EV charging industry today that often leaves fleet operators in the lurch as they attempt to navigate disjointed EVSE warranties, supplier management, maintenance and service policies, compatibility issues, and more. ELEVATE allows us to continue to fulfill our mission of simplifying fleet electrification by taking on the responsibility to future-proof our customers’ charging infrastructure.”

Hallcon Corp., an AMPLY Power customer, made the transition to electric shuttle buses to support Silicon Valley tech companies, backed by AMPLY’s engineering, procurement and construction services and OMEGA. Through the onboarding process, compatibility issues between the vehicles and chargers were identified, along with power quality issues. AMPLY worked with the vehicle and charger manufacturers, site electricians and other relevant stakeholders to comprehensively assess, triage and solve all issues, ensuring consistent charging operations and equipment fidelity.

“Hallcon Corp. has been advancing an aggressive EV infrastructure vision to support the transition of clients to sustainable fleets,” says John R. Stoiber, president and CEO of Hallcon Corp. “AMPLY Power, one of our valued collaborators and partners in executing this vision, has contributed expertise and creative problem solving that ensured successful outcomes for our clients. Their work is greatly appreciated.”

AMPLY Power and Logan Bus, the largest school bus provider for the New York City Department of Education and one of AMPLY’s Charging-as-a-Service customers, have been working together since 2020 to manage all charging operations for their electric school buses.

“When we partnered with AMPLY Power, we were the first school bus operator in New York City to deploy all-electric buses,” states Corey Muirhead, executive vice president of Logan Bus & Affiliates. “With AMPLY’s comprehensive support, we know we are in good hands as they continue to handle all aspects of our charging operations and infrastructure maintenance, while managing technology upgrades as our fleet’s needs evolve. This allows us to focus on student transportation while reducing our carbon footprint, and AMPLY handles the rest.”