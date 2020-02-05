AMPLY Power, Logan Simplify Electric Transportation for Bus Fleets

AMPLY Power says it will demonstrate and document its charging-as-a-service approach for an all-electric school bus fleet in New York City. Logan Bus Co. is converting five of its diesel buses to electric buses to participate in this demonstration project.

Once this is completed, bus routes will be determined. The demonstration of the charging-as-a-service model is expected to launch in early 2021. In addition to documenting the complete demonstration, AMPLY and partners will also be creating a final report on how this model can be applied to accelerate fleet electrification throughout New York and the country.

Black and Veatch will be adding its experience in sustainable projects, and Unique Technical Solutions is overseeing routing, analysis and logistics. The project is being funded by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

“Governor Cuomo’s recent State of the State address reaffirmed his commitment to electrifying New York’s transportation sector, especially bus fleets,” says Alicia Barton, president and CEO of NYSERDA. “With AMPLY’s announcement, AMPLY Power is creating a model that can be replicated by other bus operators to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and provide cleaner, more efficient transportation for the benefit of riders and communities across the state.”

During the next two years, AMPLY Power will provide its innovative charging-as-a-service package to the Logan Bus Co. at its depot in Brooklyn, N.Y. As the electric utility account holder for its fleet customers, AMPLY Power provides comprehensive end-to-end services to fleet operators. These include managing infrastructure upgrades and utility interconnections, establishing an optimal charging strategy based on drive cycle and duty cycle, providing debt financing or securing grant funding for reducing capital expenditures, and implementing resiliency plans where needed.

The company assumes the full financial responsibility of utility bills and provides the fleet with pre-negotiated flat usage rates. AMPLY also performs onsite operations, maintenance services and invests in technology upgrades as a fleet’s needs evolve.