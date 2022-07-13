AMPLY Power, Lightning eMotors Integrate OMEGA Software for Fleet Customer

AMPLY Power has released the first deployment of its Powered by AMPLY offering, enabling OEMs to integrate AMPLY’s charge management software with their electric vehicles (EV).

AMPLY has partnered with Lightning eMotors to launch the new offering. With Powered by AMPLY, Lightning will combine the strength of its own vehicle telematics with AMPLY’s OMEGA charge management software for new EV purchases.

From transits and shuttles to trucks and delivery vans, the OMEGA software optimizes EV charging for low-cost energy, vehicle availability and other factors, while responding dynamically in real-time – with no active management needed.

“Meeting the growing demands for electric transportation requires collaboration across the EV ecosystem, from vehicle manufacturers to telematics providers, utilities, energy management providers, and beyond,” says Vic Shao, founder and CEO of AMPLY Power. “Powered by AMPLY allows OEMs like Lightning eMotors to offer fully integrated solutions to their customers – ultimately helping organizations scale their EV fleets rapidly by making it easier for them to manage charging for their new vehicles.”

“We are thrilled to be integrating our class-leading vehicle telematics solution, Lightning Insights, with AMPLY Power, one of the leaders in the fleet charging management space,” states Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “Tight integration between vehicles and chargers is a critical component of successful fleet electrification, electric load management, and operating cost control. This joint integration between OMEGA and Insights will enable fleets to deploy Lightning EVs with confidence that they can leverage AMPLY’s software to optimize the fleet operation and charging strategy ‘out of the box’.”