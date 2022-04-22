Amerit Fleet Solutions Works with ZEVx on EV Fleet Conversions

Amerit Fleet Solutions has partnered with ZEVx to electrify vehicles by providing battery electric vehicle (BEV) fleet vehicle conversions and post-conversion warranty support throughout North America.

As a ZEVx Authorized Service Partner (ASP), Amerit Fleet Solutions will be trained and certified to ZEVx standards for the Athena program, which provides combustion engine to electric conversion and on-going support of Class 2-4 commercial vehicles. Athena is typically completed with a quick turnaround in a certified shop.

“As part of our commitment to facilitate and support rapid adoption of EVs across the U.S., Amerit Fleet Solutions is pleased to partner with technology innovators such as ZEVx to bring low-cost electric vehicle solutions to commercial fleets,” notes Dan Williams, CEO of Amerit Fleet Solutions. “Our partnership with ZEVx complements our comprehensive strategy for providing industry leading EV Services by tapping into the deep technical expertise and many years of experience our staff has in fleet vehicle service and support.”

“Amerit Fleet Solutions is ideally suited to provide nationwide support to our fleet customers,” mentions Michael Mayfield, SVP of ZEVx Services and Support. “This partnership helps accelerate Amerit’s move into EV services while also bringing immediate scale and support capabilities to our customers. The synergies between our companies will be easily developed, enhanced and continuously managed to ensure a seamless service experience.”