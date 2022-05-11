Amerit Adds 10 Workhorse EVs to EVolution Mobile Service Centers

Amerit Fleet Solutions, a provider of customized fleet maintenance and repair programs, and Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles (EV) to the last-mile delivery sector, have finalized a purchase order for 10 battery EVs to add to Amerit’s fleet of EVolution Mobile Service Centers throughout California.

Fully electric and zero emissions, the EVolution Mobile Service Center (MSC) enables Amerit technicians to provide maintenance and repairs for EVs, charging hardware and ICE vehicles side by side. The EVolution’s battery power is designed to support a full workday, powering all tools and equipment, and safely return the technician home at the end of the day.

Another capability of the EVolution MSC is its ability to perform rescue missions. Drawing from its own on-board battery packs, the EVolution can provide 5-10 miles of charge to a downed EV, enabling the vehicle to be driven to a charging station or back to the fleet location.

“We are very excited to have secured this purchase order with Workhorse,” says Amerit’s CEO Dan Williams. “Adding these units throughout California demonstrates our commitment to leading the industry in providing maintenance and support services for fleets adopting electric vehicles while also upholding our own GHG emission reduction goals in the years to come.”

“We are proud to have Amerit choose our class 4 W4 CC product as a foundation for their Evolution Service Centers in California,” states Rick Dauch, Workhorse’s CEO. “Amerit has a clear vision of how they will attain their internal GHG goals, and how they will evolve into a premier EV service provider, and we appreciate having them as both a long-term customer as well as an EV maintenance partner as they pursue their impressive targets.”