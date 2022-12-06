Alsco Places Order for 30 Xos Battery-Electric Stepvans

Xos Inc. has secured a purchase order for 30 of its 100% battery-electric stepvans from global uniform and linen rental services company Alsco Uniforms. The 30 vehicles will be split and deployed across several of Alsco’s California laundry processing facilities as follows: nine vehicles to Santa Rosa, nine vehicles to San Jose, seven vehicles to San Francisco, three vehicles to Concord and two vehicles to Los Angeles.

“We’re thrilled to add Alsco to the Xos ecosystem and expand our footprint within the uniform and linen services industry,” says Jose Castañeda, vice president of business development at Xos.

“We are thrilled to add the Xos stepvans to our nationwide fleet,” states Tim Stuewer, director of operations support at Alsco. “The move to fleet electrification is an important pillar of our ESG initiative. We’ve been impressed by the vehicles that Xos has built and we’re looking forward to using them to make uniform, linen, floor mat, first aid and restroom supply deliveries to our many customers in California.”